© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bangladesh's Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunis faces trouble in his homeland

By Diaa Hadid
Published September 1, 2023 at 3:19 AM MDT

Mohammad Yunis has faced a slew of legal cases, and now is accused of siphoning off dividends owed to workers, labor law violations and corruption.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.
See stories by Diaa Hadid

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate