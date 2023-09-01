Bangladesh's Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunis faces trouble in his homeland
Mohammad Yunis has faced a slew of legal cases, and now is accused of siphoning off dividends owed to workers, labor law violations and corruption.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Mohammad Yunis has faced a slew of legal cases, and now is accused of siphoning off dividends owed to workers, labor law violations and corruption.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.