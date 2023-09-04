© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ACC is latest conference to expand by adding Stanford, Cal and SMU

Published September 4, 2023 at 3:19 AM MDT

What does the realignment of the big NCAA conferences tell us about the future of college sports? NPR's Daniel Estrin talks to Daniel Libit, reporter at Sportico.

Copyright 2023 NPR

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate