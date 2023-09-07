© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Companies are forcing workers back to the office. What does that mean for the future of remote work?

Published September 7, 2023 at 6:52 AM MDT

We’re in another phase of “return to work” as many companies institute mandatory back-to-office policies. Workers have appreciated the flexibility hybrid work has provided over the past few years — so what happens next?

Host Scott Tong puts that question to Callum Borchers, columnist at the Wall Street Journal.

