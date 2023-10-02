Bob Boilen — the Tiny Desk mastermind — retires from NPR after 35 years
NPR's Bob Boilen, the former director of All Things Considered who later co-founded the Tiny Desk Concerts, is retiring after 35 years at the network.
Copyright 2023 NPR
