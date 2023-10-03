Why oil prices are relatively high right now
Global crude oil prices seemed to be rising inexorably toward $100 a barrel — but then they pulled a U-turn. Meanwhile the oil industry is deeply divided on what the future looks like
Copyright 2023 NPR
Global crude oil prices seemed to be rising inexorably toward $100 a barrel — but then they pulled a U-turn. Meanwhile the oil industry is deeply divided on what the future looks like
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.