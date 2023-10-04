On the boat as Doctors Without Borders tries to rescue migrants in the Mediterranean
A ship run by the international rescue agency Doctors Without Borders is cruising the Mediterranean in search of migrants who need rescue.
Copyright 2023 NPR
A ship run by the international rescue agency Doctors Without Borders is cruising the Mediterranean in search of migrants who need rescue.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.