City Club of Boise - 7th Annual Marilyn Shuler Human Rights Forum

Published May 17, 2024 at 1:20 PM MDT
Lisa Shultz
/
Boise State Public Radio

City Club of Boise brings people together to explore community issues and hear diverse viewpoints by creating spaces where conversations happen. In this spirit the Marilyn Shuler Human Rights Forum celebrates the legacy of an outstanding leader in human rights in Idaho.

Ms. Shuler was a founding member of City Club and an advocate for children. In honor of her work to advance opportunities for young people, each year this forum is planned and led by a team of high school students, coached by City Club mentors. The program focused on access as a human right: Who has it, who doesn’t, and what does that mean for our community?

