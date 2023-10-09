Detangling the online disinformation about the war between Israel and Hamas
Misinformation about the war between Israel and Hamas is spreading on social media. Videos are being taken out of context or mischaracterized.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Misinformation about the war between Israel and Hamas is spreading on social media. Videos are being taken out of context or mischaracterized.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.