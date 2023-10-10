© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

This map tracks more than 300 cider donut locations in New England

By Erika Ryan,
Matt OzugSacha Pfeiffer
Published October 10, 2023 at 3:18 PM MDT

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks to "Cider Donuteur" Alex Schwartz about a map they created which tracks hundreds apple cider donut vendors across the Northeast.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Erika Ryan
Erika Ryan is a producer for All Things Considered. She joined NPR after spending 4 years at CNN, where she worked for various shows and CNN.com in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Ryan began her career in journalism as a print reporter covering arts and culture. She's a graduate of the University of South Carolina, and currently lives in Washington, D.C., with her dog, Millie.
Matt Ozug
See stories by Matt Ozug
Sacha Pfeiffer
Sacha Pfeiffer is a correspondent for NPR's Investigations team and an occasional guest host for some of NPR's national shows.
See stories by Sacha Pfeiffer

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate