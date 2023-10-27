Screen actors reading audiobooks bring more than just a big name
Michelle Williams' voicing of Britney Spears' new memoir has received high praise. We look at why top-level actors want to be involved in audio book performances.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Michelle Williams' voicing of Britney Spears' new memoir has received high praise. We look at why top-level actors want to be involved in audio book performances.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.