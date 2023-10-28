© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
A new drug is worsening the opioid crisis in Philadelphia

By Scott Simon,
Martin PatienceD. ParvazRyan Benk
Published October 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM MDT

The Kensington neighborhood in Philadelphia has been dealing with an opioid crisis for years. A drug known as "tranq" is further complicating an already fraught situation.

Scott Simon
Martin Patience
D. Parvaz
Ryan Benk
