The suspect in the Lewiston, Maine mass shooting was found dead
Authorities say the body of the suspect in the Lewiston, Maine mass shooting has been found, and there is more information about some of the 18 people killed.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Authorities say the body of the suspect in the Lewiston, Maine mass shooting has been found, and there is more information about some of the 18 people killed.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.