Farmers likely spray pesticides near elementary schools in the Mountain West

Nationwide, there are more than 4,000 schools within just 200 feet of where farmers may be spraying pesticides, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan Environmental Working Group.

In the Mountain West, farms are that distance – about the length of a hockey rink – from 384 elementary schools. More than a quarter of those schools are in Utah (94). That’s followed by Colorado (79), Idaho (73), New Mexico (73), Wyoming (42) and Nevada (23).

In most states, local and state laws restrict when farmers can spray pesticides near schools, said Alex Formuzis of the Environmental Working Group.

But that could change.

“There’s an effort in Congress, led by some House GOP members, to include language in the next farm bill, which Congress has to reauthorize by the end of this year, that would preempt state and local pesticide laws,” Formuzis said.

That would allow farms to spray pesticides whenever they want, he said, adding that the lawmakers pushing the proposal represent big agriculture districts.

