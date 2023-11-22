© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nominate your favorite local nonprofit and help us give back on Giving Tuesday!

On the ground in Niagara Falls: What is known about the Rainbow Bridge car explosion

By Grant Ashley
Published November 22, 2023 at 3:11 PM MST

Authorities are investigating a car explosion on a bridge from Canada to the U.S. Other points of entry in the area are also shut down.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Grant Ashley

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate