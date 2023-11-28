© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nominate your favorite local nonprofit and help us give back on Giving Tuesday!
Mountain West News Bureau
A regional collaboration of public media stations that serve the Rocky Mountain States of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Warming Mountain West winters threaten water supplies and ski industry

KUNR Public Radio | By Kaleb Roedel
Published November 28, 2023 at 4:59 PM MST
This is an image taken from a mountain peak above Reno. The land is mostly brown with small patches of white snow. The sky is blue with white puffy clouds.
Jesse Juchtzer
/
DRI Science
A look at significant snowmelt from spring heat waves on Peavine Peak above Reno, Nev., on April 14, 2021.

New data shows many cities in the Mountain West and beyond are experiencing warmer winters because of climate change. Experts say that trend raises concerns.

Since 1970, average winter temperatures have risen by nearly 4 degrees across the nation, according to research group Climate Central, which analyzed data from 240 cities.

In the Mountain West, Nevada winters have warmed the most, jumping nearly 5 degrees in Reno and Las Vegas. Other significant increases across the region are in Albuquerque, N.M. (3 degrees), Boise, Idaho (2.3 degrees), Colorado Springs, Colo. (2.3 degrees) and Salt Lake City, Utah (2.1 degrees). The biggest increase in Wyoming was a 1-degree uptick in Casper.

In some places, the average winter temperature has actually dropped. In Denver, for example, winters have cooled by 0.8 degrees.

The broader trend of winter warming, however, can impact the West in a number of ways, said Kaitlyn Trudeau, a senior research associate at Climate Central.

“The big thing is affecting our water supply,” Trudeau said. “As winters get warmer it can reduce the snowpack. We have reservoirs, and … can save up water, but we really rely on that winter snowpack to really get us through the rest of the year.”

Economies that rely on winter recreation – a multibillion-dollar industry – can take a hit, too, she said. Rising temperatures and lower snowpacks make it difficult for ski resorts to maintain snow and ice.

Warmer winters can also damage farmers’ crops, especially fruits and nuts that depend on a winter chill. What’s more, some invasive insects can flourish and harm crops during the spring and summer.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Kaleb Roedel
Kaleb is an award-winning journalist and KUNR’s Mountain West News Bureau reporter. His reporting covers issues related to the environment, wildlife and water in Nevada and the region.
See stories by Kaleb Roedel

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate