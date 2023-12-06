Families of hostages speak out as Congress debates aid to Israel
Family members of hostages held by Hamas held a news conference in Washington, D.C., as Congress debates sending billions more dollars of aid to Israel.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Family members of hostages held by Hamas held a news conference in Washington, D.C., as Congress debates sending billions more dollars of aid to Israel.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.