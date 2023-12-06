These machines suck planet-warming carbon right out of the air

Find out more about our Reverse Course series here.

At the United Nations climate summit in Dubai, more than 100 countries have backed a proposal to triple renewable energy by 2030. But it won’t be enough to fix the climate crisis.

A new report out Wednesday from the group Global Carbon Project says carbon dioxide emissions were up 1.1% in 2023 despite explosive growth in renewables and electric vehicles. That’s one reason why some scientists have endorsed carbon removal, or ideas to pull greenhouse gasses out of the atmosphere.

Our series Reverse Course has been digging into that technology. NPR’s Camila Domonoske and Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talk about direct air capture — machines that can pull CO2 straight out of the sky.

