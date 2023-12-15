© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Empathy was on the other end of the line at the Lesbian Switchboard

Published December 15, 2023 at 3:07 AM MST

In this week's StoryCorps, we hear from a woman who worked at the Lesbian Switchboard, a helpline for queer women looking for community and guidance.

Copyright 2023 NPR

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate