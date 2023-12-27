On a rescue ship, migrants talk about their journey to Europe
On a ship that saves lives at sea, Ruth Sherlock speaks with Syrian migrants about the risks they took escaping their country and their hopes for a new life in Europe.
Copyright 2023 NPR
On a ship that saves lives at sea, Ruth Sherlock speaks with Syrian migrants about the risks they took escaping their country and their hopes for a new life in Europe.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.