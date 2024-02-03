How Iran could respond to U.S. strikes
NPR's Scott Detrow talks with Dr. Afshon Ostovar about Iran's perspective after the U.S. launched airstrikes in Iraq and Syria, in response to the killing of U.S. military members in Jordan.
Copyright 2024 NPR
