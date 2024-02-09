The News Roundup - Domestic

The Supreme Court began hearing oral arguments this week concerning whether former President Donald Trump will be included on the Colorado primary ballot due to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley didn’t fare so well during the Nevada Republican primary. More voters selected the “none of the above” option on the ballot than checked the box next to her name.

A jury convicted a school shooter’s mother of involuntary manslaughter. JenniferCrumbley is the first parent in the U.S. to be held responsible for their child carrying out a mass attack.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

