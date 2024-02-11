© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us for Another Round at Boise Brewing February 15

Streaming services announce a joint bundle for live sports

By Debbie Elliott
Published February 11, 2024 at 5:51 AM MST

NPR's Debbie Elliott speaks to John Ourand of Puck News about a recent deal to bundle sports streaming services and what the future of sports media rights will look like.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Debbie Elliott
NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South. She covers the latest news and politics, and is attuned to the region's rich culture and history.
See stories by Debbie Elliott

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate