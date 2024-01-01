Idaho, like much of the United States, is seeing a mental health crisis in both adults and teenagers.

In 2019 through 2020, 20.78% of adults in America were experiencing some sort of mental illness, equivalent to 50 million people, according to Mental Health America.

And in youth ages 12 to 17, 16.39% reported having at least one major depressive episode and 11.5% are experiencing severe major depression.

Idaho had the 12th highest suicide rate in the United States in 2022, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Suicide was also the 9th leading cause of death in Idaho in 2021.

Preliminary data from the Idaho Violent Death Reporting System shows there were 430 suicides in 2023, 30 of those were teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17. That number is highest since 2018, when 24 people in this age range died by suicide.

In the Boise School District, four students died by suicide in less than two months. The Ada County Coroner's Office recorded eight juvenile suicides between August and December 2023, and the Boise Police Department said it responded to five teen suicides in 2023.

Suicide rates are also highest in rural areas due to limited mental health resources.

In the age of social media, teenagers are struggling more with their mental health. This is in part because engaging with social media and other forms of digital media are rewarding to youth, with each "like" on a photo triggering the reward processing part of the brain.

But there is hope for everyone struggling with their mental health. Local organizations are starting to take note of the mental health crisis affecting Idaho teenagers.

Communities for Youth, an Idaho-based nonprofit, says 33% of youth in Boise are struggling with depression. The organization is working to build connections across data and research, educators, community partners, youth, parents and other community members.

The Boise School District also offers five free counseling sessions for all students, caregivers and siblings. The district is also partnered with the City of Boise and Communities for Youth as part of their support of the well-being of students.