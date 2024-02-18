The U.S. is barring funding to UNRWA, the only international organization aiding Gaza
The U.S. has paused funding to the UN organization that delivers food and aid to Palestinians. Some lawmakers want to keep it that way.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The U.S. has paused funding to the UN organization that delivers food and aid to Palestinians. Some lawmakers want to keep it that way.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.