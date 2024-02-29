Many gamers are ecstatic that 'Final Fantasy VII Rebirth' is finally out
Sony's betting big on Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The new video game remixes nostalgia for a 1997 classic with top-line graphics and a retooled story.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Sony's betting big on Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The new video game remixes nostalgia for a 1997 classic with top-line graphics and a retooled story.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.