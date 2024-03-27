This book explores the legacy of Pete Rose and sports gambling
Author Keith O'Brien talks about his new book Charlie Hustle: The Rise And Fall Of Pete Rose and how betting on baseball cost the legacy of one of its biggest stars.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Author Keith O'Brien talks about his new book Charlie Hustle: The Rise And Fall Of Pete Rose and how betting on baseball cost the legacy of one of its biggest stars.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.