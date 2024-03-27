© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
This book explores the legacy of Pete Rose and sports gambling

March 27, 2024

Author Keith O'Brien talks about his new book Charlie Hustle: The Rise And Fall Of Pete Rose and how betting on baseball cost the legacy of one of its biggest stars.

Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.

