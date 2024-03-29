TX Rangers hope for rare repeat as World Series champs
The Texas Rangers are still riding the high from last year's first-ever World Series win. Fans are hopeful Texas can repeat as champs as a new baseball season gets underway.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The Texas Rangers are still riding the high from last year's first-ever World Series win. Fans are hopeful Texas can repeat as champs as a new baseball season gets underway.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.