© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Murder trial for Chad Daybell has begun. Follow along here.

Israeli protester on demonstration that ended in front of Prime Minister Netanyahu's home

Published April 3, 2024 at 6:06 AM MDT

Thousands of demonstrators have been protesting for several days in Israel. Many camped out in tents near the Israeli Parliament.

On Tuesday night, several protesters clashed with police near the home of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Five were arrested, and one officer was reported injured.

The protestors are calling for early elections and Netanyahu to step down.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Guy Hirschfeld, an activist involved in the demonstrations.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate