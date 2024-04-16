The push to have seniors age in their homes, not hospitals

© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
By Natalie Krebs
Published April 16, 2024 at 4:58 PM MDT

More than 10 thousand older adults turn 65 every day. There's growing efforts to make sure they stay in their homes and out of hospitals and nursing homes as they age.

Natalie Krebs
Natalie Krebs is the health reporter for Iowa Public Radio in Des Moines. She previously worked as an independent producer in west Texas where she covered issues related to the environment, immigration and health care. She has a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Texas at Austin.

