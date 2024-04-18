© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Chad Daybell's murder trial has begun. Follow along here.

In India, land-sharing deal between Hindus and Muslims unravels

Published April 18, 2024 at 6:52 AM MDT

Over 50 years ago, Hindu and Muslim residents of a north Indian town did something remarkable. They decided to share a piece of land that Hindus hold as sacred — and where Muslims had long worshipped in a medieval mosque.

Now that agreement has unraveled, with the tacit support of India’s ruling party.

NPR’s Diaa Hadid reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate