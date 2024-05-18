The controversy over King Charles' portrait
The first portrait painted of King Charles since his coronation has some critics seeing red. NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben discusses the controversy with art journalist Holly Black.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The first portrait painted of King Charles since his coronation has some critics seeing red. NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben discusses the controversy with art journalist Holly Black.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.