'Lies and Weddings': 'Crazy Rich Asians' author Kevin Kwan is back with a new novel

Published May 22, 2024 at 7:40 AM MDT
The cover of "Lies and Weddings" and author Kevin Kwan. (Courtesy)
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with “Crazy Rich Asians” author Kevin Kwan about his new novel “Lies and Weddings.” The book centers around the family of an English earl and a former Hong Kong supermodel whose fortunes appear to depend on their son marrying money.

Book excerpt: ‘Lies and Weddings’

By Kevin Kwan

Adapted from “Lies and Weddings” by Kevin Kwan. Copyright © 2024 by Kevin Kwan, out in hardcover on May 21 from Doubleday, an imprint of the Knopf Doubleday Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC.

