It's going to be hot out there, Idaho. Here are tips for staying cool.

Thursday will be the hottest day of the year so far – the last time Idaho saw temperatures in the 90s was September of 2021. Across the state, cities are seeing temperatures 10 or 15 degrees higher than normal for this time of year.

The heat is finally getting turned up some, but only for one day. Here's the forecast highs for the next week, along with the record highs. Even though Thursday will feel quite hot compared to how our weather has been lately, we won't actually threaten any records. #orwx #idwx pic.twitter.com/whvISV7KYq — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) May 24, 2022

Keeping cool in heat like this should be top of mind, for yourself and your community. Heat is one of the leading causes of weather-related fatalities , according to the National Weather Service.

NWS

During extreme heat warnings, remember:

Stay indoors, with air conditioning when possible

Drink plenty of water

When outside, limit sun exposure & seek out shade

Avoid strenuous activities

Wear light or loose-fitting clothing

Check on family and neighbors

Extreme heat can also affect our infrastructure – think irrigation, agriculture , transportation and electricity.



Tips from Idaho Power to keep your home cool:

With record-high temperatures in the forecast this week, we're encouraging all of our customers do what they can to conserve energy 4-9pm each day, when energy demand is highest.



Turn the thermostat up (72 to 75), keep blinds closed & turn off unneeded lights. #LightenTheLoad pic.twitter.com/JtSigguaLO — Idaho Power (@idahopower) June 27, 2021

Ceiling fans can make the air feel several degrees cooler.

Make sure your fan is spinning counterclockwise in the summer to create a downdraft to maximize the cooling sensation

But remember: fans cool people, not rooms. Turn them off when you leave the room.

Cover windows with drapes or shades

Use appliances that create heat (think: oven, dryer, dishwasher) in the early morning or late evening to avoid the hottest times of the day.

Or don't use those hot appliances at all! Consider grilling on the porch or line-drying your laundry outside.

To cool down, take a cool shower or wear lightweight clothing, rather than cranking the AC.

If you're leaving your house for a few days, turn off the air conditioning.

Prolonged exposure to heat can result in heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Know the signs of heat-related illnesses:

Text equivalent of heat-related illnesses.

At-risk populations for heat-related illness include

Older individuals

Pregnant women

Newborns

Children

Individuals experiencing homelessness

Those with underlying health conditions

Pets