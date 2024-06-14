Idaho’s graduation requirements could change next year

For the first time in over a decade, Idaho’s high school graduation requirements could change.

Students are always asked about their postsecondary plans, and there are so many options on the table: college, trade schools, military service, etc. But as workforce demands shift, state officials are considering current graduation requirements to ease the transition.

Idaho EdNews reports some of the changes include focusing coursework on life after high school like choosing technical training or college entrance exams.

If approved, the changes would go into effect next summer.

The Idaho Department of Education is hosting a series of public meetings to prepare the revisions for the State Board of Education, in hopes students will be better prepared for their futures, no matter what path they choose.