Idaho’s graduation requirements could change next year

Boise State Public Radio News | By Mónica Esquivel
Published June 14, 2024 at 12:54 PM MDT
A student stands in a graduation cap.
Sengchoy Inthachack
/
Getty Images/EyeEm

For the first time in over a decade, Idaho’s high school graduation requirements could change.

Students are always asked about their postsecondary plans, and there are so many options on the table: college, trade schools, military service, etc. But as workforce demands shift, state officials are considering current graduation requirements to ease the transition.

Idaho EdNews reports some of the changes include focusing coursework on life after high school like choosing technical training or college entrance exams.

If approved, the changes would go into effect next summer.

The Idaho Department of Education is hosting a series of public meetings to prepare the revisions for the State Board of Education, in hopes students will be better prepared for their futures, no matter what path they choose.
Mónica Esquivel
I am currently a junior at Boise State University majoring in Communication with Minors in Spanish and Mexican American Studies. I have also earned my certificate in American Sign Language (ASL). I am fortunate to have taken several educational and inspirational communication and media writing courses while at Boise State. I have been able to witness the power of communication at its best, and the dire consequences of a lack thereof. I seek to exist in a space where I am part of the flow of information, catalyst for positive change and a facilitator for inclusivity and respectful discourse.
