© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KLCZ in Lewiston experiencing intermittent outages due to electrical work

It's been nearly 4 years since protests began after the killing of George Floyd

Published May 24, 2024 at 3:24 AM MDT

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Princeton professor Eddie Glaude Jr. about continued racial discrimination -- four years after George Floyd's death.

Copyright 2024 NPR

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate