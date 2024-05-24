It's been nearly 4 years since protests began after the killing of George Floyd
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Princeton professor Eddie Glaude Jr. about continued racial discrimination -- four years after George Floyd's death.
Copyright 2024 NPR
