Congress is campaigning —- even when it’s in session on Capitol Hill
Lawmakers are shifting their sights from legislating to putting forward bills that don’t have a political path forward but DO make a political point.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Lawmakers are shifting their sights from legislating to putting forward bills that don’t have a political path forward but DO make a political point.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.