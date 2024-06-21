A new global survey shows that people everywhere are concerned about climate change
A worldwide poll from the United Nations of more than 75,000 people shows a vast majority want governments to do more to address climate change.
Copyright 2024 NPR
A worldwide poll from the United Nations of more than 75,000 people shows a vast majority want governments to do more to address climate change.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.