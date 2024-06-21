© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
McCall stations are off the air due to an electrical outage

A new global survey shows that people everywhere are concerned about climate change

By Jeff Brady
Published June 21, 2024 at 2:42 AM MDT

A worldwide poll from the United Nations of more than 75,000 people shows a vast majority want governments to do more to address climate change.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Jeff Brady
Jeff Brady is a National Desk Correspondent based in Philadelphia, where he covers energy issues and climate change. Brady helped establish NPR's environment and energy collaborative which brings together NPR and Member station reporters from across the country to cover the big stories involving the natural world.
See stories by Jeff Brady

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate