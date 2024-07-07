© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rapper BG's lyrics will face government scrutiny. Is it a violation of free speech?

By Adrian Florido
Published July 7, 2024 at 3:31 PM MDT

NPR's Adrian Florido speaks with attorney Alexandra Kazarian about the ways in which rap lyrics are used in the criminal justice system.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate