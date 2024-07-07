Rapper BG's lyrics will face government scrutiny. Is it a violation of free speech?
NPR's Adrian Florido speaks with attorney Alexandra Kazarian about the ways in which rap lyrics are used in the criminal justice system.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Adrian Florido speaks with attorney Alexandra Kazarian about the ways in which rap lyrics are used in the criminal justice system.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.