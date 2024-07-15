Donald Trump becomes nominee and makes VP pick at RNC
Republicans are gathered in Milwaukee for the party’s convention this week. The GOP has nominated Donald Trump as its presidential standard bearer for a third straight time.
Copyright 2024 NPR
