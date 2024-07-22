A scientist in Belize hopes bats can galvanize locals to protect their forests
A Belizean bat scientist is looking to these fuzzy, flying mammals to act as emissaries to galvanize the people of Belize to protect their forests.
Copyright 2024 NPR
A Belizean bat scientist is looking to these fuzzy, flying mammals to act as emissaries to galvanize the people of Belize to protect their forests.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.