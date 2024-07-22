© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 are operating at significantly reduced power at various times as workers for another broadcaster are on the tower. Power is reduced for their safety.

Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Michel Martin
Published July 22, 2024 at 2:20 AM MDT

President Biden ends his reelection bid and endorses VP Harris as his choice to take over the top of the Democratic ticket. The GOP aims to tie Harris to Biden’s biggest troubles, including inflation.

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
