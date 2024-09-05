© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tim Walz's roots are in Nebraska — where people are talking about their ex-neighbor

Nebraska Public Media | By Brian Beach
Published September 5, 2024 at 2:51 AM MDT

Nebraskans who knew Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in his early life share their memories of the Democratic vice presidential nominee.

Copyright 2024 Nebraska Public Media
Brian Beach

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate