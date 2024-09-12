© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
The News Roundup - Domestic

WAMU 88.5
Published September 12, 2024 at 1:54 PM MDT
A viewer stops to watch a screen displaying the US Presidential debate between Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at The Admiral restaurant in Washington, DC.
Some 67 million people tuned in to watch Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump face off in their first and maybe only debate of this election season on Tuesday.

Inflation dropped to a three-year low in August, according tothe Bureau of Labor Statistics.Prices, however, climbed 2.5 percent in the last year.

On Wednesday, state and local officials across the country warned that issues with the U.S. postal service could result in disenfranchised voters this election.In an open letter, two election worker associations accused the postmaster general of not being sufficiently prepared for November. 

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

