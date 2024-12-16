Morning news brief
Concerns over what kind of Syria the new conservative Sunni Islamist leadership will build. Renewed hope for a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. ABC pays to settle Trump's defamation lawsuit.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Concerns over what kind of Syria the new conservative Sunni Islamist leadership will build. Renewed hope for a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. ABC pays to settle Trump's defamation lawsuit.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.