© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support our student workers on Bronco Giving Day

Marco Rubio is absent as ministers from world's richest countries meet in South Africa

By Kate Bartlett
Published February 20, 2025 at 2:55 PM MST

Foreign ministers from the world's top economies are meeting for the G20 in South Africa. But the U.S. is conspicuous in its absence.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Kate Bartlett
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate