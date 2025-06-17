Remembering Nina Kuscsik, a trailblazer in women's running
Back in the 1970s, the prevailing thought was that it wasn't safe for women to run. A leader in the fight for a woman's right to run has died. Nina Kuscsik was 86.
Copyright 2025 NPR
