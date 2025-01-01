How federal funding for public media works - and why it’s essential

Preserve local news Promote public safety Support Idaho music Bring communities together

Here are five things to know about public media and federal funding:

Public media reaches nearly 99% of the United States, including the most remote communities, with high-quality, non-commercial programming and services every day. The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) is an independent nonprofit that distributes federal dollars (an average of $1.60 per American annually) to local stations. That money is used to invest in programming and services according to each community’s needs. In 2024, 20% of Boise State Public Radio’s annual funding came from CPB. This includes both our Community Service Grant and funding for the Mountain West News Bureau. CPB funding allows public media stations to pool resources towards satellite interconnection, emergency alert systems, music licensing and development of educational programs, all of which would be too expensive for stations to do on their own. Cuts to federal funding would negatively impact the ability for stations across a rural network like ours to serve the people who need it most. In some rural areas, public radio is the only local source of news, weather, emergency alerts, and other critical information. Learn more at Protect My Public Media.

What is the CPB’s role in public broadcasting?

The CPB is distinct from NPR and PBS. It is not a broadcaster, but a private, nonprofit corporation authorized by Congress in the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967 with two primary functions: to serve as a firewall between partisan politics and public broadcasting and to help fund programming, stations and technology.

Funding for the CPB is established through the federal budget annual appropriations process two years in advance with the intention of insulating funding from political pressures. Its total appropriation is currently over $500 million. The CPB is responsible for allocating its funds from the federal budget in any way that fulfills its mission: to ensure universal access, over-the-air and online, to high-quality content and telecommunications services that are commercial free and free of charge.

NPR and PBS don’t receive direct support from the CPB; the funding goes directly to local stations so they can decide how best to program for their communities. CPB has had bipartisan support for the past 50 years.

How much CPB funding does Boise State Public Radio receive?

In fiscal year 2024, 20% of Boise State Public Radio’s budget came from the CPB. That annual grant amount is calculated using a formula that takes into account our region’s population and how much funding we are able to raise locally from donations by individuals and support from small businesses and organizations. In addition to community service grants, CPB allows us to reduce costs on satellite connections, music rights and more. The loss of this funding has an estimated annual impact on our organization of close to $1 million.

What would happen to Boise State Public Radio without that federal funding?

CPB funding makes public media as you currently know it possible. The support enables us to provide all the best national programming and unique services for Idaho, like separate radio stations for news and music. Federal funds support our core services and lay a foundation for local initiatives that enrich and strengthen our community in a variety of areas.

Local news: BSPR has a growing newsroom at a time when nearly all news organizations are declining in size. In addition to reporting on critical local issues, we are helping lead the effort to bring you stories from across the Mountain West through the Mountain West News Bureau. We hold power to account and are free of corporate advertising or partisan agendas. Find examples of our reporting here.

Music and the arts: BSPR is a fountain of music and culture and a trusted partner with the arts community in Idaho. We feature local artists and partner with other organizations like the Boise Philharmonic, City Club of Boise and more.

Exporter of regional life and culture: Through BSPR, stories and music from Idaho are heard around the country on the NPR Network. We provide on-the-ground reporting that reflects our unique communities and shares their stories with millions of listeners.

Feeding Curiosity and Building Community: At BSPR our local presence and multimedia approach provides listeners and readers with memorable stories that feed their curiosity. This reporting crosses political and social barriers, bringing people closer to their neighbors.

Public Safety, Emergency Coverage and Essential Information: It is not uncommon for public media organizations to be the sole or primary source of emergency alerts and life-saving information in rural or remote areas. BSPR frequently provides such alerts, as well as wildfire coverage and public health information that is a lifeline for listeners across the state.

How can you help?

You can make your voice heard by visiting ProtectMyPublicMedia.org for resources to help you contact members of Congress to share your thoughts about public radio in Idaho.

Rep. Mike Simpson (contact)

Rep. Russ Fulcher (contact)

Sen. James Risch (contact)

Sen. Mike Crapo (contact)

To continue Boise State Public Radio’s mission requires your ongoing and continuous generous support. If you’re already a supporter, we say thank you. And if you’re not a current donor or can give more generously, now is an excellent time to start giving, increase your sustaining gift, or consider becoming a leadership donor.

Proudly share your support for public radio, and encourage your friends to support us, too. If you need a sticker to make your support visible, let us know at bsprmembers@boisestate.edu and we’ll send you some!