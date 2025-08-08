President Trump announces he'll meet with Putin in Alaska next week
President Trump says he'll meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in person to try to broker an end to Russia's war in Ukraine, now in its fourth year.
Copyright 2025 NPR
President Trump says he'll meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in person to try to broker an end to Russia's war in Ukraine, now in its fourth year.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.