'Wait Wait' for August 9, 2025: With Not My Job guest Pedro Pascal
This week's show was recorded in Chicago with guest host Tom Papa, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Pedro Pascal and panelists Brian Babylon, Negin Farsad, and Roy Blount, Jr.. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
Messing With Texas; A Five Star Story; One Last Trip To The Zoo
Panel Questions
A Truly White Wedding
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about actor Adam Driver in this week's news, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: Pedro Pascal, up for an Emmy for The Last of Us, plays our game about Us Weekly
Pedro Pascal, star of the Fantastic Four and The Last of Us, plays our game called, "The Last of Us…Weekly" Three questions about the celebrity gossip magazine.
Panel Questions
A New Way to Face Lift; One Big Step For Baby
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Wedding Cake Trauma; Multitasking In the Tub; A Midsummer Night's Grand Prix
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict, after that zoo in Denmark, how will zoos get our attention next.
