Al Jazeera journalists killed by Israeli airstrike, adding to steep death toll for media in Gaza

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 11, 2025 at 9:52 AM MDT
Palestinians carry the body of Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif, who, along with other journalists, was killed in an Israeli airstrike, during his funeral outside Gaza City's Shifa hospital complex, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)
/
Israel targeted a journalist tent in Gaza City, killing five Al Jazeera journalists and injuring more. Israel claims TV reporter Anas Al-Sharif belonged to the military wing of Hamas, a claim Al Jazeera and the Committee to Protect Journalists have said is unsubstantiated by evidence.

According to the CPJ, the attack on Sunday brings the total number of journalists killed since the start of the Israeli-Gaza war to 192, the vast majority of whom have been Palestinian journalists killed by Israel in Gaza.

Host Scott Tong speaks with Mohamed Moawad, Al Jazeera’s managing editor, about the loss of his colleagues.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom

